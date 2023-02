News From Law.com

Cooley has welcomed a five-partner private equity and M&A team as the firm pursues growth in the middle market—in its first move on the U.S. lateral market since it laid off lawyers and staff in December. The team comes to the firm's Denver office from Perkins Coie. It is led by Sonny Allison, a 20-year veteran of Perkins, with partners Kester Spindler, Danielle Fortier, Amelia Davis and Jeffrey Beuche.

Legal Services

February 21, 2023, 5:00 AM