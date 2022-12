New Suit

USAA and the U.S. Postal Service were sued Monday in Ohio Southern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court action was filed by Joseph Law Group on behalf of Reginald Bennett and Regina Cooley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00738, Cooley et al v. Frazier et al.

Government

December 12, 2022, 3:02 PM