News From Law.com

Cooley has asked some of its incoming first-year associates to defer their start dates for another year, just two months after the firm announced in April it would delay its entire incoming class to January 2024. The firm asked some incoming corporate associates to push their start dates to January 2025 in exchange for a $100,000 stipend, while other corporate associates will be reassigned to other practices with more client demand and start in January as planned.

June 07, 2023, 7:59 PM

nature of claim: /