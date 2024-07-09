Cooley Continues Bankruptcy Expansion With Gibson Dunn Partn...

News From Law.com

Cooley hired bankruptcy partner Michael Neumeister from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher's Los Angeles office last week, the Palo Alto-founded firm announced Tuesday morning. Neumeister, who was promoted to partner at Gibson Dunn in January 2021, advises companies and boards of directors on distressed situations both in and out of court. He arrived three months after the firm hired Daniel Shamah, O'Melveny & Myers' former bankruptcy litigation co-chair, to join its New York office.

July 09, 2024, 6:00 AM