Cooley and Orrick Recruit LA Partners Amid Steady Demand in ...

News From Law.com

While Big Law firms are hoping for a transactional bounceback in 2024, they're also still building up their benches in litigation, as expectations for countercyclical work continue apace. Cooley and Orrick are among the latest to add high-profile litigators, recruiting from Am Law 100 rivals. Cooley announced Wednesday the addition of Teresa Michaud, a partner in commercial litigation and former co-chair of Baker McKenzie's North American Class Action practice group, whom firm leaders called "an industry-leading litigator" who has a background representing "some of the country's biggest players in tech, media, and telecom" and that profile "aligns perfectly" with the firm's core strengths.

Legal Services

February 28, 2024, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /