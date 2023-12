News From Law.com International

Cooley and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, together with Chinese counsel AllBright Law Offices and RuiMin Law Firm alongside Cayman law advisors Maples Group and Harney Westwood & Riegels, are advising on Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca's $1.2 billion acquisition of Nasdaq-listed Chinese cell therapy developer Gracell Biotechnologies.

Asia Pacific

December 28, 2023, 5:52 AM

nature of claim: /