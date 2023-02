Removed To Federal Court

P.F. Chang's removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Southern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by James Hawkins APLC. P.F. Chang's is represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart. The case is 3:23-cv-00341, Cookson et al. v. P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 21, 2023, 8:40 PM