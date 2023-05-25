New Suit - Intellectual Property

Nixon Peabody and Helbraun & Levey filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement and trade secret theft Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Cookie Dough Bliss Franchising. The complaint targets KNZ Solutions and other defendants for allegedly misappropriating confidential information and continuing to use Cookie Dough marks beyond the termination of a franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03309, Cookie Dough Bliss Franchising, LLC v. Knz Solutions, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 25, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Cookie Dough Bliss Franchising, LLC

Plaintiffs

Nixon Peabody

defendants

Kirstie Geyer

Knz Solutions, LLC

Zach Norbut

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims