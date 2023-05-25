Nixon Peabody and Helbraun & Levey filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement and trade secret theft Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Cookie Dough Bliss Franchising. The complaint targets KNZ Solutions and other defendants for allegedly misappropriating confidential information and continuing to use Cookie Dough marks beyond the termination of a franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03309, Cookie Dough Bliss Franchising, LLC v. Knz Solutions, LLC et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 25, 2023, 3:28 PM