New Suit - Intellectual Property

Littler Mendelson and Helbraun & Levey filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement and trade secret theft Thursday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Cookie Dough Bliss Franchising. The suit takes aim at Feed Your Soul Minnesota and other defendants for allegedly misappropriating confidential information and continuing to use Cookie Dough marks beyond the termination of a franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-01552, Cookie Dough Bliss Franchising, LLC v. Feed Your Soul Minnesota, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 25, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Cookie Dough Bliss Franchising, LLC

Plaintiffs

Littler Mendelson

defendants

Feed Your Soul Minnesota, LLC

Gina Ehrisman

John Ehrisman

nature of claim: 880/