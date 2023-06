New Suit - Employment

Lockheed Martin, a manufacturer of aerospace and defense technology and equipment, was slapped with a wage-and-hour lawsuit in Georgia Northern District Court on Friday. The court action, for the alleged failure to pay overtime wages, was brought by Hill, Kertscher & Wharton on behalf of 13 employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02489, Cooke et al v. Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Aerospace & Defense

June 03, 2023, 1:23 PM

Charles G Toulouse

Christopher Pickett

David Smiros

Glen A Whitmer

James C Weaver

Jeremy Cooke

John P Rodriguez

Joshua Garcia

Justin Estes

Kenneth Charles Harrison

Michael Ripic

Michelle McNamee

Steve Wiley

Hill, Kertscher & Wharton LLP

Hill, Kertscher & Wharton, LLP

Lockheed Martin Corporation

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations