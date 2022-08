Who Got The Work

Plunkett Cooney partner Courtney L. Nichols has entered an appearance for Warren Screw Products Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed June 30 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Carla D. Aikens P.C. on behalf of Paul E. Cook. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy G. Edmunds, is 2:22-cv-11494, Cook v. Warren Screw Products, Inc.

Michigan

August 15, 2022, 4:12 AM