New Suit - Employment

United Launch Alliance, a rocket maker and launch service provider operated by Lockheed Martin and Boeing, was sued Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The court case, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Sabatini Law Firm and the Law Office of Michael A. Yoder on behalf of a former veteran field test technician/quality inspector who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking medical accommodations to United's COVID-19 vaccination policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-02204, Cook v. United Launch Alliance.

Aerospace & Defense

November 29, 2022, 4:56 AM