Who Got The Work

Kelli M. McCurdy of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Newton Healthcare Corp. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 27 in Kansas District Court by Graybill & Hazlewood on behalf of an athletic trainer who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for seeking accommodations for her work hours after dealing with long COVID. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Holly L. Teeter, is 6:23-cv-01253, Cook v. Newton Healthcare Corporation.

Health Care

January 11, 2024, 9:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Keziah Cook

Plaintiffs

Graybill & Hazlewood LLC

defendants

Newton Healthcare Corporation

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act