Kelli M. McCurdy of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Newton Healthcare Corp. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 27 in Kansas District Court by Graybill & Hazlewood on behalf of an athletic trainer who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for seeking accommodations for her work hours after dealing with long COVID. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Holly L. Teeter, is 6:23-cv-01253, Cook v. Newton Healthcare Corporation.
Health Care
January 11, 2024, 9:36 AM