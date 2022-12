Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Carr Allison PC on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide and Rellim Contracting LLC to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by the Heilman Law Group on behalf of Robert Cook Sr. The case is 1:22-cv-00328, Cook v. Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 01, 2022, 7:51 PM