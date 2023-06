New Suit - Employment Discrimination

J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. was hit with a wrongful termination lawsuit on Monday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a former employee who alleges that he faced disparate treatment and ultimately termination due to his race and disability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02625, Cook v. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 14, 2023, 9:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Malcolm Cook

Plaintiffs

Barrett Farahany

defendants

J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA