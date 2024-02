Who Got The Work

Ted Kazaglis and Rebecca Skahen of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Child Development School in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 18 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of a former director. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan, is 5:23-cv-00724, Cook v. Child Development School Inc.

Education

February 01, 2024, 7:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Natalie Cook

Plaintiffs

The Spitz Law Firm

defendants

Child Development School Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination