Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nexsen Pruet removed a class action over medical records fees against ACS Primary Care Physicians Southeast PC, Charleston Radiologists PA and ChartSwap LLC Monday to South Carolina District Court. The suit, brought by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo LLC, is a part of a string of cases accusing the defendants of overcharging for patient records in violation South Carolina law. The defendants are also represented by Womble Bond Dickinson and Moore & Van Allen. The case is 2:23-cv-00091, Cook v. ChartSwap LLC et al.

Health Care

January 10, 2023, 12:00 PM