New Suit - Consumer

Bayer, a German-based biotechnology company, and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The court case, filed by the Williams Law Group on behalf of Nikea Cook, contends that the defendant's permanent birth control product Essure caused serious health complications. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07202, Cook v. Bayer Essure, Inc. et al.