Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Brown Law Firm on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to Montana District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Everett Law on behalf of Kaedon Cook and Tara Cook. The case is 9:23-cv-00017, Cook et al v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 21, 2023, 5:01 PM