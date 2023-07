Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Sodexo Operations, a food services and facilities management company, to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Stolarz Law Firm on behalf of a former quality assurance and compliance director. The case is 1:23-cv-02025, Cook-Ellis v. Sodexo Operations LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 27, 2023, 4:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Tanya S. Cook-Ellis

Plaintiffs

The Stolarz Law Firm

defendants

Sodexo Operations, LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination