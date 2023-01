Who Got The Work

Dinsmore & Shohl partner Thaddeus A. Harrell has entered an appearance for investment management firm ProManage LLC and Anthony Sabos in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Dec. 2 in Illinois Northern District Court by Stephan Zouras LLP and attorney Erik Langeland on behalf of Gerard Conway. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang, is 1:22-cv-06774, Conway v. ProManage LLC et al.

Investment Firms

January 16, 2023, 6:34 AM