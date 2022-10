Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Mercy Hospital St. Louis to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Ott Law Firm on behalf of Patricia Conway, who was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccination requirement. The case is 4:22-cv-01113, Conway v. Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Health Care

October 21, 2022, 1:14 PM