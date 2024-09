News From Law.com

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge has dismissed the Chapter 11 petition by former McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter Chief Financial Officer John Dunlea, who is currently serving a prison sentence for large-scale embezzlement from the firm. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey L. Meisel granted the motion by McElroy Deutsch to dismiss Dunlea's bankruptcy petition.

September 11, 2024, 3:02 PM