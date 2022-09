News From Law.com

The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn't licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff because of his conviction last year, cited reporting by WAAY-TV in asking a court to set aside the case.

September 01, 2022, 6:28 PM