Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Cinemark Holdings, the movie theater chain, to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Sobel, Wade & Mapley on behalf of an employee claiming pregnancy discrimination and retaliation. The case is 1:23-cv-00802, Converse v. Cinemark USA, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 19, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Hannah Converse

defendants

Cinemark USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination