New Suit - Trademark

Converse, a footwear and apparel brand owned by Nike, sued e-commerce sellers Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The suit, brought by Greer, Burns & Crain, accuses the defendants of selling counterfeit goods. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05873, Converse Inc. v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A.