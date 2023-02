News From Law.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to follow through on his so-called promise to take on trial lawyers. The Florida House of Representatives judiciary committee is set to take up the civil remedies bill that plaintiffs' attorneys have argued places new limits on lawsuits that could make it more difficult for constituents to sue insurance companies or win damages in complicated lawsuits.

Government

February 27, 2023, 2:56 PM