A Philadelphia judge who gained a reputation for being overly tough on criminal defendants has been labeled "not recommended" for retention by the local bar association. Common Pleas Judge Anne Marie Coyle was the sole recipient of the Philadelphia Bar Association's disapproval when the organization released its ratings for the city's 17 retention candidates this week.

Pennsylvania

October 19, 2023, 3:19 PM

