Among the weapons New York Senate Republicans wielded in opposing Chief Judge Rowan Wilson's April 17 confirmation, one was his controversial opinion that overturned a rape conviction--in an opinion that hinged on a long delay in the prosecution--in a North Country county. Observers examine the decision and whether it will have any impact on Wilson's tenure.

New York

April 21, 2023, 11:24 AM

