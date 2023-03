Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart and George Galloway Jr. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Layne Verebay PA and Leslie Duberstein Glenn on behalf of Brenda Pablo Contreras. The case is 2:23-cv-00208, Contreras v. Walmart Stores East, LP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 23, 2023, 6:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Brenda Pablo Contreras

Plaintiffs

Layne Verebay, P.A.

Leslie Duberstein Glenn, P.A.

defendants

Walmart Stores East, LP

George Galloway, Jr.

defendant counsels

Henderson Franklin

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims