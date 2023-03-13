Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partner Amy J. Traub has entered an appearance for NYU Langone Hospitals in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Jan. 27 in New York Eastern District Court by El-Hag & Associates on behalf of a billing coordinator who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after applying for a religious and medical exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:23-cv-00608, Contreras v. NYU Langone Hospitals.

Health Care

March 13, 2023, 8:12 AM