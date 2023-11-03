Contractual Liability Window Challenged to Supreme Court of ...

News From Law.com

Attorneys on either side of a contractual dispute are preparing to argue before the Georgia Supreme Court after being granted writ of certiorari. At issue is whether the Georgia Court of Appeals erred in approving a contract provision between a home inspection company and a consumer that "liability for claims arising out of any breach of its legal or contractual duties to within one year after the inspection." With Georgia justices expected to decide the case after hearing oral arguments in February, plaintiff counsel contend the outcome could impact "every Georgian that buys a home, car, or essentially anything in the marketplace."

November 03, 2023, 10:34 AM

nature of claim: /