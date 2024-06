News From Law.com

Longtime Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton contractor Jerry Ray experienced COVID-19 as many Americans did—the virus put the 76-year-old in the hospital, needing oxygen. But his familiarity with a Big Law firm allowed him to eventually stop being unnecessarily billed for medical equipment and, eventually, to help those who suffered the same fate as him.

Health Care

June 18, 2024, 3:50 PM

nature of claim: /