News From Law.com

London-based Definely, a contract drafting and review company, has raised a Series A funding of $7 million, it announced on Wednesday. The company, which launched in 2020, currently serves law firms and Fortune 500 companies including Allen & Overy (now A&O Shearman), Slaughter & May, Dentons, Deloitte, P&O Cruises, , Eversheds, DLA Piper, Deloitte, Ericsson and Barclays, among other customers in the UK, US, Asia, Canada and Australia.

AI & Automation

May 09, 2024, 6:47 PM

nature of claim: /