After a retaining wall collapsed and killed a Georgia homeowner, his widow filed a wrongful death action against the home inspector who'd assessed the property more than a year prior. But a ruling handed down by the Georgia Court of Appeals has now reversed the partial summary judgment awarded to the plaintiff after determining her lawsuit violated provisions outlined in the home inspection contract signed by her husband prior to his death.

Georgia

February 01, 2023, 12:02 PM