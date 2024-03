News From Law.com

Generative artificial intelligence-powered contract drafting technology provider Henchman announced its integration with Microsoft's generative AI chatbot assistant, Microsoft Copilot, on Wednesday. Henchman is one of the few legal technology providers to have announced an integration with Microsoft Copilot, following similar partnerships by LawToolBox and Intapp.

