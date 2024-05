News From Law.com

On May 6, artificial intelligence-powered contract analysis and review company eBrevia announced the launch of eBrevia DraftPro, a contract drafting, management and analysis platform that integrates with Microsoft Word. The announcement comes less than six months after eBrevia was bought back from Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) by co-founders Adam Nguyen and Jacob Mundt.

