New Suit - Trademark

Buchalter filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Medical Center. The suit pursues claims against Contour Dermatology and Cosmetics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01565, Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Medical Center v. Contour Dermatology and Cosmetics.

California

September 07, 2022, 5:31 PM