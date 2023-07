News From Law.com

Clark Hill, continuing to deploy a strategy of growing in existing offices, has combined with Los Angeles boutique Barton Klugman & Oetting, adding 10 lawyers in Los Angeles, in the firm's fourth deal involving a smaller firm this year. "This is really us executing on our strategic plan around growth and really strengthening all of our offices," John Hensien, chief executive officer of Clark Hill, said.

July 31, 2023, 5:08 PM

