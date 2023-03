News From Law.com

BetterHelp must pay $7.8 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that for years it shared users' sensitive mental health information with third parties like Facebook and Snapchat re-target them with ads for their service, despite assurances that it would keep such information private. The case is another sign of increased regulatory crackdowns over privacy breaches in the healthcare industry.

Health Care

March 02, 2023, 2:46 PM