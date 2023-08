News From Law.com

Clark Hill expanded its Dublin office by acquiring Irish law firm HBMO Solicitors, adding 10 solicitors to the Ireland office as the Detroit-based Clark Hill's completes its fifth combination of 2023.The combination was effective on Aug. 1, but the firm, which is executing a strategy of growing in existing markets, announced it on Monday. With the HBMO Solicitors team, Clark HIll has 31 solicitors in its Dublin office, which opened in 2017.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 21, 2023, 2:59 PM

