Continuing Growth Ambitions, Crowell Names New C-Suite Leade...

Crowell & Moring has hired Joseph Palermo as its next chief operating officer, filling a position that has been vacant since last fall. Palmero, arriving from Lowenstein Sandler, is based in New York, as the Washington, D.C.-based firm seeks to grow its presence in the Big Apple. "Crowell has been growing here. The firm wants to continue to grow. It's a really exciting time to be in New York with this firm because it's moving over to Hudson Yards at the end of the year," Palermo said

July 13, 2023, 3:40 PM

