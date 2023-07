News From Law.com

One year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, several corners of the private bar have organized efforts to support abortion access, including Big Law firms that have provided pro bono work as part of the Abortion Defense Network and other firms that have teamed up with New York's attorney general to answer a legal hotline.

July 18, 2023, 2:12 PM

