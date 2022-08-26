Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clyde & Co. on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance, a subsidiary of American Financial, to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, which challenges the defendant's non-renewal of the plaintiffs' insurance policy, was filed by the Aboulafia Law Firm on behalf of Continental Repairs & Maintenance and Continental Window Cleaning. The case is 1:22-cv-05089, Continental Window Cleaning Inc. et al. v. American Empire Surplus Lines Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 1:17 PM