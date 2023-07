New Suit

Stone Equipment Co. was hit with a negligence lawsuit on Monday in Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Azar & Azar on behalf of Continental Western Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by the defendant's negligent installation of a pump on an AK-230 grinder. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00414, Continental Western Insurance Co. v. Stone Equipment Co. Inc.

July 10, 2023, 8:02 PM

Continental Western Insurance Company

Azar & Azar, L.L.C.

Stone Equipment Co., Inc.

