New Suit

Caputo's New Farm Produce d/b/a Caputo's Fresh Markets and Evan Krause were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry on behalf of Aetna subsidiary Continental Western Insurance, seeks a declaration that Continental has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying biometric privacy class action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06511, Continental Western Insurance Co. v. Caputo's New Farm Produce Inc. et al.