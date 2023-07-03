Allstate, Selective Insurance and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Indiana Northern District Court. The court action, arising from a fatal multi-vehicle collision, was brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson on behalf of Continental Western Insurance and Acadia Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00631, Continental Western Insurance Company et al v. Hilton-Spencerport Express, Inc. et al.
Insurance
July 03, 2023, 6:05 PM