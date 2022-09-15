New Suit - Trade Secrets

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Continental Materials Inc. The suit pursues claims against former employee Mark Hinterlong and Veer Plastics Private Limited. The lawsuit accuses Hinterlong of violating the confidentiality provision of his employment contract in favor of Veer, a Continental Materials competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03685, Continental Materials, Inc. v. Veer Plastics Private Limited et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 15, 2022, 5:47 PM