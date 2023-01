New Suit - Contract

Expeditors Intl. of Washington, a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, was sued Friday in California Central District Court for allegedly failing to deliver cargo. The lawsuit was brought by Gibson Robb & Lindh on behalf of Continental Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00072, Continental Insurance Company v. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 06, 2023, 4:01 PM