New Suit - Securities Class Action

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, the U.K.-based drugmaker, and certain executives were hit with a securities class action Friday in New Jersey District Court in connection with a $1.7 billion settlement stemming from litigation which addressed widespread opioid addiction. The complaint, brought by Pomerantz LLP and DJS Law Group, accuses the defendants of overstating the company's financial strength and ability to enhance liquidity in the wake of acquiring Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03662, Continental General Insurance Company et al v. Mallinckrodt PLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 07, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Continental General Insurance Company

Percy Rockdale, LLC

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Mallinckrodt PLC

Bryan M. Reasons

Paul Bisaro

Sigurdur Olafsson

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws