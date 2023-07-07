Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, the U.K.-based drugmaker, and certain executives were hit with a securities class action Friday in New Jersey District Court in connection with a $1.7 billion settlement stemming from litigation which addressed widespread opioid addiction. The complaint, brought by Pomerantz LLP and DJS Law Group, accuses the defendants of overstating the company's financial strength and ability to enhance liquidity in the wake of acquiring Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03662, Continental General Insurance Company et al v. Mallinckrodt PLC et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 07, 2023, 7:57 PM